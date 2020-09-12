No politics in drug scam, says Suresh Kumar

Chamarajanagar District In-charge Minister, also Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar on Saturday said that no one should play politics in connection with the drug scandal in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Drugs destroy youths and the citizens must raise voice against drugs. The government has taken suitable decision to eradicate drugs.”

Denying opposition party leader Siddaramaiah’s remarks that the government is misleading the investigation, Suresh Kumar said, “The government has given free hands to the police to probe the drug scam. The investigation agency will conduct a thorough probe.”

When asked about former chief minister, also JD(S) leader, H D Kumaraswamy’s visit to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Suresh Kumar said that the CM himself has clarified that there was no politics in the meeting.

“Is there anything wrong in the meeting? Any party leaders can meet the CM,” he said.