No politics should be done over KRS dam: MP Pratap Simha

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 08 2021, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 13:40 ist
MP Pratap Simha on Thursday said KRS Dam in Srirangapatna in Mandya district is safe and no politics should be played over the dam.

The MP was commenting over Mandya MO Sumalatha's statement that the dam has developed a crack.

Pratap Simha said seepage during rainy season is common and water flow is not due to any crack.

The MP said the officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam have already examined the dam and have said there are no cracks, he claimed.

