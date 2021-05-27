No power supply on May 29 in Somwarpet

Due to the pre-monsoon maintenance work in Kushalnagar-Somwarpet 33 KV line, there will be disruption in power supply in the surrounding regions on May 29 from 10 am to 3 pm, stated a press release.

The regions to be affected are Somwarpet town, Chowdlu, Hanagalli, Aiguru, Nerugalale, Shantalli, Kiraganduru, Bettadalli and Tholurushettalli gram panchayat limits.