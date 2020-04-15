'No problem to transport agri commodities'

Cooperative and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that there is no problem to transport agriculture commodities.

Addressing the officials and people’s representatives at the Zilla Panchayat, here, he said, “The Union Home Ministry has ordered to allow vehicles transporting agriculture products. But, the vehicles must carry proper documents.”

Somashekar warned of legal action against vegetable and fruit vendors, if they overcharge. He said, “There are complaints that the vendors at APMC and Hopcoms are procuring vegetables and fruits for lesser prices and are selling them for higher prices.”

He directed the officials concerned to take immediate action against the vendors. Somashekar directed to ensure cleanliness at APMC yards and urged to ensure social distance among the people.

The state government wants no one to go hungry. Thus, it is supplying ration among cardholders. Somashekar directed Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director P Shivanna to ensure transparency in the distribution of ration.

The minister said, “People’s representatives and people are demanding to restrict goods vehicles from Kerala. But, restricting vehicles movement will have an adverse effect on vegetable vendors.”

MLA S A Ramdas said Hopcoms was selling fruits and vegetables at higher prices. He urged the minister to allow farmers to sell vegetables directly.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “More than 8,000 farmers and vendors do business at APMC in Mysuru. There is a need to provide basic facilities at APMCs.”

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and APMC president Prabhuswamy were present.