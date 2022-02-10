No proposal to upgrade Kalaburgi ESIC Hospital as regional institute: Centre

No proposal to upgrade Kalaburgi ESIC Hospital: Centre

A minister said the hospital is already providing secondary and tertiary health care services to its beneficiaries

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 22:15 ist
File Photo of Kalaburgi ESIC Medical College & Hospital. Credit: DH Photo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli on Thursday said there is no proposal to upgrade Kalaburgi ESIC Medical College & Hospital as regional institute.

"Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), at present, has not received any demand for upgradation of the ESIC Medical College & Hospital in Kalaburagi to a Regional Institute," he said in Rajya Sabha.

Replying to BJP Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy's question, the minister said the hospital is already providing secondary and tertiary health care services to its
beneficiaries. To upgrade the services, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Community Medicine, Master of Surgery (MS) in Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) post-graduate departments and super speciality services have been established.

Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Rajya Sabha
Parliament

