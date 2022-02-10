No proposal to upgrade Kalaburgi ESIC Hospital as regional institute: Centre

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli on Thursday said there is no proposal to upgrade Kalaburgi ESIC Medical College & Hospital as regional institute.

"Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), at present, has not received any demand for upgradation of the ESIC Medical College & Hospital in Kalaburagi to a Regional Institute," he said in Rajya Sabha.

Replying to BJP Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy's question, the minister said the hospital is already providing secondary and tertiary health care services to its

beneficiaries. To upgrade the services, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Community Medicine, Master of Surgery (MS) in Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) post-graduate departments and super speciality services have been established.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: