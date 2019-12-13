No pvt functions on court premises

Registrar General of Karnataka High Court Rajendra Badamikar has issued a circular banning unofficial programme on the premises of the subordinate judiciary across the state.

The circular, which came to the public domain on Thursday, was issued to lower courts a day before. The registrar made the move after noticing that one of the officials working in a subordinate court utilised the court premises for a personal function. The official had unlawfully organised a gathering of other court staff during the office hours, causing much inconvenience to the office work and wasting the precious time of judiciary.

The circular stated that all the district and sessions judges shall issue directions to all the staff working under their control to abide by the rule. Any violation of the directions will be viewed seriously and action will be taken against such errant officers, the circular clarified.