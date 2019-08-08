No relief for Malnad people from rain woes

There seems to be no relief from heavy rains for people of the district as the flood situation in several parts of the district continues to remain grim.

The vehicular movement on Aanandpur-Shikaripur road has been suspended as the road is waterlogged. A government school building at Tadasa in Shikaripura taluk was collapsed due to heavy rains.

The vegetables brought for the weekly market in Sagar town were washed away. More than 150 houses were damaged in the district so far. Two have died in rain-related incidents in the district.