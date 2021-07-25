No relief from floods in north Karnataka region

The monsoon showers have subsided over most parts of north Karnataka and Konkon belt of Maharashtra, but the flood fury continued unabated in Krishna basin, thanks to heavy discharge from dams upstream.

Krishna river clocked a humongous 3,57,086 cusec inflow at Kallol barrage in Chikkodi district. With the rapid increase in water level of Krishna and its tributaries, the residents, along with the livestock, of the flood-prone villages in Chikkodi taluk- Manjari, Yadur, Chandur, Yadurwadi, Ingali and surrounding areas - have been moved to the shelter homes opened at elevated places.

Vast tracts of agriculture land have gone under floodwaters. The Jatt-Jamboti highway in Athani taluk has been submerged. Several villages and farmhouses are staring at floods.

The swollen Hiranyakeshi river has wreaked flood havoc in the residential areas of Sankeshwar town while Ghataprabha river has rendered Gokak and Ghataprabha towns into islands.

Read | Rain recedes in Karnataka, no let-up in flood situation

The road connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra has been cut off at Kagal in Maharashtra.

Bennehalla stream has unleashed the flood fury in Ron and Naragund taluks in Gadag district. The driver and a cleaner had a narrow escape after a lorry toppled in the overflowing stream.

The flood situation is no different in Bagalkot district, where Krishna, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha rivers have several villages and towns and crops on thousands of acres have gone under floodwaters.

The old bridge on Hubballi-Vijayapura NH-218 between Govanakoppa and Konnur, and Chichkhandi bridge on Bagalkot-Mudhol road have been submerged, affecting traffic on the routes.

Meanwhile, several towns and villages face flood threat in upstream and downstream Tungabhadra reservoir. Acres of paddy, maize, sugarcane and groundnut crops have been submerged in Huvinahadagali taluk following a copious inflow into Tungabhadra river. Madalagatti Anjaneya temple has been flooded.

As much as 1 lakh cusec of water was released downstream Tungabhadra dam by lifting 20 of 33 crest gates. Several monuments at Unesco world heritage site Hampi face the risk of submergence.

Three farmers stranded in Krishna river island in Lingasugur taluk, Raichur district, were rescued by NDRF team. More than three lakh-plus cusec of water discharged from Narayanapur reservoir has cut off several villages in Yadgir and Raichur district.