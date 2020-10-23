No shortage for Covid beds, says Mysuru DC

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that Mysuru district has no shortage of oxygen beds and beds for Covid-19 patients, and warned private hospitals against over-charging the infected persons.

Addressing on Facebook live, on Friday, the DC said, “In government hospitals, more than 1,000 beds are available. In addition, a new trauma care centre has 50 beds.”

According to the DC, a total of 1,944 beds are available in government facilities. Out of them, 652 are occupied and 1,292 are available. In addition, 211 beds with oxygen and 53 beds in ICUs are available, she added.

Sindhuri said that the district administration is facilitating all taluk hospitals with 50 beds with oxygen and three taluk hospitals - Nanjangud, T Narasipur and Periyapatna - are ready with beds with oxygen. Each hospital will have three beds with ventilator, she informed.

Sindhuri warned private hospitals against collecting hefty amount for isolating Covid infected persons.

The government has fixed the charges and the hospitals can collect a maximum of Rs 10,000 for general ward, Rs 12,000 for High Dependency Unit (HDU) and Rs 25,000 for isolation ICU, with ventilators. The district administration will take the responsibility and get the exorbitant charges refunded by the hospitals, she said.

As many as 64 private hospitals have more than 25 beds reserved for Covid patients and 24 hospitals have patients at present. Private hospitals must display boards about available beds.

The district administration and Police department have formed teams for inspection. If caught violating norms, the district administration will take measures to refund the amount, she said.

Sindhuri urged the people not to worry about medical care and suggested them to follow the guidelines to keep the infection at bay. She advised the people to wear mask, to maintain social distance and to undergo tests regularly.