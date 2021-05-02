No shortage of medical grade oxygen: Belagavi DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar informed that there was no shortage of medical grade oxygen in the district for patients admitted for treatment for Covid-19 in government and private facilities.

Dr Harish Kumar told reporters here on Sunday that they have reviewed oxygen availability in the district and as of now there was no shortage of the life saving gas. Government and private hospitals have required oxygen stocks and backup too was available for them.

War room facility will come into effect from Monday and availability of beds and oxygen would be known on the Covid-19 helpline portal. After complaints of shortage of Remdesivir injection, we have commenced its audit and the medicine availability was known. Hospitals exhausting Remdesivir were made available further stocks on submission of the used vials, he said.

We have demanded 50% beds from private hospitals and they would be allotted to the needy from war room after getting details of availability from the respective hospitals. Number of Covid-19 patients in the district as on Sunday were lesser than the beds available, Dr Harish Kumar said.