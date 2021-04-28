'No shortage of oxygen, beds, Remdesivir in Dakshina Kannada'

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on Tuesday said that there was no shortage of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients across the district.

“Total beds reserved in government and private hospitals in the district is 4,816. Of these beds, 783 are occupied. As many as 4,033 beds are available. Among 783 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, 83 are at Wenlock Hospital,” he told reporters. There was a shortage of Remdesivir in private hospitals for the past two days, the DC said, adding that 1,000 vials of Remdesivir received by district administration were distributed among private hospitals.

Rajendra said that the vaccines would be sufficient for two days. “The government has promised to send vaccine vials soon. The available 15,000 doses will be used for two to three days. With the available vaccines, camps can’t be conducted. We have appealed to the government on sending vials as the number of people receiving the jab has increased drastically in the district,” he said.

He added that the district administration would not be issuing special passes to people to commute during the 14-day lockdown (that will be in force until 6 am on May 12).

“Those who are engaged in permitted activities as per government guidelines should produce their identity cards to officials. Those involved in activities including electricity maintenance, internet and other essential services should produce identity cards issued by their employers,” he said.

The district administration had arranged KSRTC buses on routes identified for the benefit of the staff working in Wenlock District Hospital and other government hospitals. Similarly, private hospitals had been asked to arrange transportation facilities for their employees.

“The district administration is planning to introduce home delivery of groceries and other essential items in the city in association with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC),” he said. The DC said all shops selling essential commodities would be allowed to open between 6 am and 10 am.

Bed management

Dr Rajendra said that the district administration, Mangaluru Smart City Limited and MCC are working on bed management software and applications to get day-to-day updates on the availability of beds in hospitals, which will be ready within two to three days. Those in need can dial the central control room to get details on beds. Further, Mangalore One mobile application will also have a distress call facility.