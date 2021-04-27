No shortage of oxygenated beds in district, reiterates Somashekar

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Tuesday reiterated that there was no shortage of oxygenated beds in hospitals in the district.

The minister’s statement is contrary to the claims that those suffering from Covid-19 and other ailments are not getting admissions, oxygenated beds, ventilators and ICU facilities.

Speaking to reporters after visiting JSS Hospital to study the situation at the hospital, Somashekar said, “Remdesivir is provided in sufficient doses to government hospitals and private hospitals where patients referred by the government hospitals are treated. It is supplied based on the demand to the hospitals registered with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. The problems in the remaining private hospitals will be solved in a couple of days.”

“On Monday, 378 doses were received. For Tuesday, 2,000 doses of Remdesivir is needed. We have submitted details of requirements to the State government. We will get sufficient doses shortly,” the minister said.

“We have sought 100 more oxygenated beds. The hospital management has responded positively. There is no shortage of oxygen in JSS Hospital. Other private hospitals have similarly earmarked 20% to 50% beds. All of them are cooperating to fight against the pandemic,” he said.

“In Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute, steps are taken to increase oxygenated beds. The oxygenated beds are not required for all Covid-19 patients. However, all patients are expecting oxygenated beds. The doctors will decide which patient needs an oxygenated bed and who needs a bed in the ICU,” he said.

The minister requested Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami to provide around 500 beds in the hospitals of the Mutt to tackle the Covid crisis.

Somashekar said that the JSS Hospital had already earmarked 411 beds to the patients referred by the Health department.

He warned that stringent action would be taken against hospitals for charging more for beds, facilities and treatment.

The minister appealed to the people to follow the guidelines during the 14-day curfew to check the spread of the virus.

He chaired a meeting of district-level officers of all departments at the Zilla Panchayat Hall to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and to discuss course of action.