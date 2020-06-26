No 'Tapta Mudra Dharana’ for devotees at Krishna Mutt

No 'Tapta Mudra Dharana’ for devotees at Krishna Mutt

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jun 26 2020, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 16:38 ist
DH Photo

The ritual of ‘Tapta Mudra Dharana’ will not be held for devotees at Krishna Mutt in Udupi this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tapta Mudra Dharana will be held only for the seers of the mutt, said Paryaya Admaru Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji.

The ritual is held on the ‘Prathama Ekadashi’ before the commencement of Chaturmasa vratha. Under the Tapta Mudra Dharana, the images of conch and chakra are stamped on the chest and arms of the devotees. The seals are heated prior to the stamping. The ‘chakra’ is stamped on the right arm, while the ‘shanka’ (conch) is stamped on the left arm.

He said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, rituals will not be held for the public. Opportunities will be given to devotees on a suitable day in the coming days.

Further, he said “Siyala (tender coconut) mahabhisheka’ will be held at the temple on June 30. However, entry for the devotees is prohibited. The devotees who wish to offer tender coconut can hand it over at the entrance of Rajangana in Udupi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Udupi
Krishna Mutt
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Hoping for an economic miracle

Hoping for an economic miracle

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

 