No time line fixed for starting Nagamagala Naturopathy Institute: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan has informed Rajya Sabha that though the Central Government keen on functional of Naturopathy Post Graduate Institute at Nagamangla, Karnataka, no timeline is finalised for completion of the project.

In his written reply to BJP Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy, the Minister said the Government is implementing a project to set up one Naturopathy Post Graduate

Institute at Nagamangla, Karnataka. The college will be an institute of the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), New Delhi, an Autonomous Body under the Ministry of AYUSH.

The National Project Construction Corporation (NPCC) is the Project Management Company for this project. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CCRYN and

NPCC for the 1st phase of construction was initiated on March 31 2009. The 1st phase was completed in the year 2012.

The second phase of construction was initiated on 30 August 2016. The expected date of completion of the 2nd phase was June 2019. A total sum of Rs.59.67 crore was allocated for this project and Rs. 56.35 crore has been released so far. The 2nd phase of construction has been completed. The delay in construction work happened due to non-availability of funds under Capital Heads with CCRYN in Financial Year 2019-20 and the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

"However, it is a priority of this Ministry is to make the institute functional as early as possible. No timelines have been finalised for the completion of the project and commencement of admissions," Harsh Vardhan said.