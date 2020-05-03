No total relaxation in Mysuru district: DC

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar on Sunday said that there will be no total relaxation from the lockdown as Mysuru district is still in red zone.

The DC explained that the people entering the district will be screened at the entry points and stamped. They must undergo 14 days home quarantine, he said. A team, comprising a doctor, will be deputed at all the entry points to the district. The team will screen the people and stamp them.

The district administration and the Police department will issue one-time travel pass to the people travelling to other districts and the state. But, no return passes will be issued and the people have to stay wherever they are, he said.

Only shops selling essentials are allowed to open at major business streets and standalone shops can be opened at layouts and residential areas.

The DC said the essential industries at urban and all the industries at rural areas are allowed to function with 33% of work force. Even private offices can be opened, but, the authorities must ensure safety of the employees. The employees must be facilitated with safety gears such as masks and sanitisers.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta warned of conducting surprise visits to the factories and companies to check the enforcement of lockdown guidelines. Action would be taken if found violating norms.

The commissioner also urged the people not to move around unnecessarily. The police will not disturb the people travelling for genuine reasons, he said.

The commissioner said three persons, including a driver, can travel in a four-wheeler from Monday.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has identified 91 prime business streets in the city for conducting business, said MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde.

The commissioner also said the civic body has collected Rs 67,000 fine from the people who were moving without mask and spitting on road. The MCC has formed nine teams, comprising health inspectors, environment engineers, to check violations, he said.

As per the orders of the state government, the liquor shops will be opened with certain conditions. The shop owners must ensure social distance is followed and only five customers are allowed at a time.

The Police Commissioner Chandragupta and Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth warned of taking severe action against the liquor shop owners if they fail to follow the guidelines.

The DC said the state government has made it compulsory to wear face mask at public places.

The authorities will impose fine if any one fail to cover face either with mask or cloth. While Rs 100 will be imposed at rural areas, Rs 200 will be collected in urban regions, he said.