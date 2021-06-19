No zilla, taluk panchayat polls in Karnataka till December: Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa made it clear that zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls won't be conducted till December this year as the state is not yet free from Covid-19.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said a state cabinet meeting will be held on June 21 at 4 pm and a decision would be taken in this regard. Experts have cautioned that the third wave of Covid-19 is likely to affect kids. So, the polls are unlikely to be conducted anytime soon.

When questioned on a charge related to tender, he said the chief minister and the department's secretary have given clarification. Don't ask it again, he said.

He said BJP is like a family and dissidence is quite common in a political party. "Our central leaders held discussions it with legislators and resolved the issues. They collected opinions of all legislators. Our discussion was not only on change of chief minister in Karnataka. The issues related to Covid control, strengthening of party at the grass-root level, environment conservation and plastic-free state had been discussed."

He also stated that he would welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to provide free vaccine to all and ration to BPL families. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those died of Covid-19 is a model to the country. "We have hailed the decision."