Non-Covid-19 patient dies of bed unavailability

Non-Covid-19 patient dies of bed unavailability

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 30 2020, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 21:51 ist

A 38-year-old non Covid-19 patient died on Thursday as the staff of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) refused to admit due to unavailability of beds.

The deceased has been identified as Ayub Patil, a resident of the city. He was taken to Gims as he was suffering from fever and breathlessness. "Though Ayub tested negative for Covid-19 during the antigen rapid test, he was not admitted to the hospital. Admission turned away we took a round of some hospitals of the city", the family members alleged.

They also took the body to the deputy commissioner's to express their ire.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gulbarga
Death
Karnataka
Healthcare
Hospital

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 