Non-Covid-19 patient dies of bed unavailability

A 38-year-old non Covid-19 patient died on Thursday as the staff of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) refused to admit due to unavailability of beds.

The deceased has been identified as Ayub Patil, a resident of the city. He was taken to Gims as he was suffering from fever and breathlessness. "Though Ayub tested negative for Covid-19 during the antigen rapid test, he was not admitted to the hospital. Admission turned away we took a round of some hospitals of the city", the family members alleged.

They also took the body to the deputy commissioner's to express their ire.