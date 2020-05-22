Normalcy yet to return in Chikkamagaluru district

Though business activities have commenced with the relaxation of lockdown, the business is yet to pick up in the district.

Autorickshaws and taxis have started operating normally. However, the business is still dull. The income is much less than what they used to earn before the announcement of the lockdown. Auto and taxi drivers wait eagerly for customers at the auto and taxi stand.

"Only a few who have remained stranded and those who wish to return to their native for emergency hire vehicles. Who will understand our problem?" asks Chikkamagaluru Taxi Drivers Owners' Association President Kumar.

"I used to earn Rs 500 to Rs 600 per day before the lockdown. Now I earn only Rs 100. Even after waiting from morning till evening, not even two customers have come," said Ramanna, an auto driver from Basavanahalli.

Tea vendors, paan stalls, streetside vendors and pushcart vendors have also been pushed to hardship.

Rathnamma, a streetside eatery owner said, "I used to earn an average of Rs 1,500 per day. There was good business for Vada, Pakoda and other eatables. I have earned only Rs 250 for the last two days. Will it be sufficient to live?"

A tea vendor, Razak, said, "I used to sell at least 60 cups of tea daily. Now, it has come down to 20. The business is dull and yet to pick up."