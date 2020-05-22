Normalcy yet to return in Chikkamagaluru district

Normalcy yet to return in Chikkamagaluru district

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 22 2020, 17:01 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 17:15 ist
An auto driver waits for customers at Basavanahalli in Chikkamagaluru district.

Though business activities have commenced with the relaxation of lockdown, the business is yet to pick up in the district. 

Autorickshaws and taxis have started operating normally. However, the business is still dull. The income is much less than what they used to earn before the announcement of the lockdown. Auto and taxi drivers wait eagerly for customers at the auto and taxi stand. 

"Only a few who have remained stranded and those who wish to return to their native for emergency hire vehicles. Who will understand our problem?" asks Chikkamagaluru Taxi Drivers Owners' Association President Kumar.

"I used to earn Rs 500 to Rs 600 per day before the lockdown. Now I earn only Rs 100. Even after waiting from morning till evening, not even two customers have come," said Ramanna, an auto driver from Basavanahalli. 

Tea vendors, paan stalls, streetside vendors and pushcart vendors have also been pushed to hardship. 

Rathnamma, a streetside eatery owner said, "I used to earn an average of Rs 1,500 per day. There was good business for Vada, Pakoda and other eatables. I have earned only Rs 250 for the last two days. Will it be sufficient to live?" 

A tea vendor, Razak, said, "I used to sell at least 60 cups of tea daily. Now, it has come down to 20. The business is dull and yet to pick up." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chikkamagaluru
COVID-19
Karnataka
Lockdown 4.0

What's Brewing

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 