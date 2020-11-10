North East Teachers Constituency: BJP maintains lead

North East Teachers Constituency: BJP maintains lead at the end of second round

BJP candidate Shashil G Namoshi has maintained a lead by 1,771 votes at the end of the second round of counting of votes in North East Teachers Constituency. 

While Namoshi got 6,042 votes, Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur got 4,271 votes. JD(S) candidate Thimmayya Purle obtained 2,353 votes. 

While Independent candidate Chandrakanth Singe secured 54 votes, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Party candidate Vatal Nagaraj got 39 votes. A total of 1,241 votes have become invalid.

