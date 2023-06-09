North Karnataka industry bodies demand govt to review power tariff hike

The industrialists from north Karnataka districts on Friday fiercely opposed the power tariff hike and set a week deadline to the state government and the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to reconsider their decision.

The industrialists of the region under the banner of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and North Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (NKSSIA) also resolved to pay only 75 per cent of the power bill for the month of June, as a mark of protest against the 'indiscriminate' hike in power tariff.

The industry bodies alleged that the KERC had ordered more hike than what the escoms sought for. They warned of intensified protests across the state if the state government fails to reconsider the hike.

"We will submit a memorandum to Hescom, deputy commissioner and others. If the government takes no action in seven days, we will again discuss, and take a decision about the future course of action," said KCCI president Vinay Javali, adding that closing down the industries in protest is also one among the options.

FKCCI and CII would also be approached, seeking support for the fight against the hike in power tariff, Javali added.

Weavers hit streets

In Belagavi, weavers staged a protest against the increased power tariffs saying the hike would affect the sector and thousands of workers.

The agitating power loom weavers said, the existing standing tariff for three-phase power per HP of Rs 80 has been increased to Rs 140, while the unit price has been upped from 0.57 paise to Rs 2.55.

Rajya Nekar Seva Sangha President Shivling Turki said, "We will stage a statewide protest on June 12. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should talk to us and solve the problems."

Narayan Lokare, a weaver community leader, said, "Weavers are suffering due to increase in GST. In such times, an increase in power tariffs will bring them to the streets. We condemn the hike. Weavers from Sulebhavi, Marihal, Modaga, Pant-Balekundri, Sambra and other villages in Belagavi taluk will not pay power tariffs from this month itself," he said.