Not acche din, but Corona spread by BJP: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition party Siddaramaiah said that by trusting the BJP, the people did not get any ‘acche din’ (good days), but only Coronavirus spread, due to mismanagement.

He was speaking during a programme held to felicitate Gram Panchayat members of Varuna Assembly constituency, represented by his son Dr Yathindra, under ‘Grama Janadhikara Sanmana’, in Mysuru on Wednesday.

“Instead of checking the spread of Covid-19 and treating the patients, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people to beat the plates and light lamps. When youth ask for jobs, he asks them to sell pakoras. The economy of the nation is in a shambles. The price of petrol may reach Rs 100, shortly. Farmers are not getting justice. Their demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not met. The PM does not have sympathy for the farmers, protesting in Delhi under adverse climatic conditions,” Siddaramaiah said.

“In the next election, the Congress is certain to be elected. Even in the GP polls, the Congress supporters stand in the first place. Whatever Yediyurappa does, the BJP will not come to power. BJP is against the minorities, SC/STs, Backward communities, poor people and women. The Annabhagya rice has been reduced to 5 kg. Do they bring money from their own purse. We spent the tax-payers money for the welfare of the people, during our government,” he said.

“The officials give the excuse of Covid for not implementing the government projects and schemes. They say that there is no funds. If the BJP cannot manage the government, it should step down. The BJP wants the government only for power. Yediyurappa did not become the CM at people’s will. He bought 17 MLAs, to become CM. Former chief minister always blames me that my confidants from the Congress went to the BJP. His own JD(S) MLAs also joined the BJP, what about them?” he asked.

He appealed to the GP members, to remain loyal to the Congress, stating that the party will return to power.