Not lobbying for MySugar factory: Murugesh Nirani

MLA and chairman of MRN Group of companies Murugesh R Nirani clarified that Nirani Sugar Company is not lobbying to take over MySugar factory, as projected by a few vested interests.

In a press release, the MLA has said, “Rumours are being spread that Nirani Group is trying to takeover MySugar factory. Please do not link our company with MySugar issue. It is not possible for anyone to get the contract directly. It has to be taken on lease through a global tender. Only those who win the bid can get the factory on lease.”

“MySugar factory is not a provision store for the state government to give it to anyone they wish. In future, if the government decides on privatisation and invites tender, I may participate, only if I am interested,” he stated.

Commenting on Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkane (PSSK), Nirani has mentioned: “I will begin the factory, only if the people extend cooperation and there is no need for any confusion. I am also from a farmer’s family and understand their problems”

Nirani stated that his meeting with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, during his recent visit to Mysuru, was out of courtesy.

“I had not met Yaduveer. But, a few persons are unnecessarily spreading news that I am lobbying for MySugar factory, which hurt me. The people of Mandya should not heed to such rumours,” he said.