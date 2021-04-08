Not right time to demand pay hike, says MP

Expressing displeasure against the protesting KSRTC employees, MP Pratap Simha said that it is not possible now to implement the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission.

Speaking to reporters after visiting KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand here, on Thursday, the MP said, "The public have a good opinion on the KSRTC drivers and conductors and we have concern towards them."

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had responded positively during the protest launched by the employees last time. The government had sought time to decide on the implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations. But, due to Covid-19, the state is under crisis. It is not right on the part of KSRTC employees to demand benefits at the time of pandemic, Simha opined.

"The demands by the employees are acceptable. But, it is not the right time for a protest. The employees are being misguided. The public too are not in support of the protesters. The employees have caused a lot of inconvenience to the public, especially during the pandemic and festival ahead," he said.

He urged the employees to drop the protest and assured that the government is ready to fulfil the demands in the days to come.