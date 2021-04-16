Noted sculptor Janardhan Murthy no more

Noted sculptor Janardhan Murthy no more

Murthy is the recipient of several awards, including Rajyotsava award in 2020

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 16 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 22:44 ist
N S Janardhan Murthy. Credit: special arrangement

Noted sculptor N S Janardhan Murthy, who sculpted the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, that is taken out on a procession during Dasara Jamboo savari, passed away on Friday.

He was 72. Murthy is survived by his wife and three sons.

The national awardee Janardhan Murthy was the son of N P Srinivasachar and Sharadamma of Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district. He was trained at All India Handicraft Board for a period of three years and served as an instructor at Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA), then Chamarajendra Technical Institute, for 35 years.

Janardhan Murthy sculpted the Panchaloha idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, which is placed inside the 750-kg golden howdah, carried by howdah elephant during the jamboo savari on Vijayadashami every year.

Murthy is the recipient of several awards, including Rajyotsava award in 2020, Lifetime Achiever award by Dasara Exhibition Authority, award by Karnataka Shilpa Kala Academy among the others.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

N S Janardhan Murthy
sculptor
Death

Related videos

What's Brewing

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 