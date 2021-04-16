Noted sculptor Janardhan Murthy no more

Noted sculptor N S Janardhan Murthy, who sculpted the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, that is taken out on a procession during Dasara Jamboo savari, passed away on Friday.

He was 72. Murthy is survived by his wife and three sons.

The national awardee Janardhan Murthy was the son of N P Srinivasachar and Sharadamma of Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district. He was trained at All India Handicraft Board for a period of three years and served as an instructor at Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA), then Chamarajendra Technical Institute, for 35 years.

Janardhan Murthy sculpted the Panchaloha idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, which is placed inside the 750-kg golden howdah, carried by howdah elephant during the jamboo savari on Vijayadashami every year.

Murthy is the recipient of several awards, including Rajyotsava award in 2020, Lifetime Achiever award by Dasara Exhibition Authority, award by Karnataka Shilpa Kala Academy among the others.