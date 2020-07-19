Now, a virtual 'tour' of BDA sites

Those bidding for BDA sites on e-auction can now take a look at their favourite site online.

Considering the difficulty faced by public in visiting the site during Covid-19 crisis, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has developed a technology that allows one to see the property online.

The BDA has notified that 308 sites will be e-auctioned in the second phase. Considering the challenges faced by the bidders, the BDA commissioner had instructed officials to introduce e-mapping technology.

Thanks to the assistance provided by an IT company, the 308 sites on e-auction can be viewed through the BDA website. Integrated to google map, the technology allows bidders to 'visit' the property with one click. The geo-tagged mapping provides precise information of the property while the visuals allow a visitor to experience the environment of the place. The BDA has decided to make the virtual tour it a permanent feature.