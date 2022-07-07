Now, dilapidated Karnataka government schools bank on CSR funds

With the government delaying funds for repairing schools and classrooms damaged in last year’s rains, the Education Department and the school development committee have been asking private players to fund these schools under their corporate social responsibility scheme.

Hundreds of schools in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts are in a poor condition. Over 4,000 classrooms are waiting to be rebuilt, with Belagavi topping the list with 1,800 classrooms amid government’s claims of upgrading facilities in government schools to match private schools.

Every year, the Education Department routinely lists dilapidated schools and classrooms with a proposal seeking funds to repair them. However, citing financial restrictions, the government has been releasing only 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the funds.

This comes as many parents look to government schools as they cannot afford fees at private unaided schools post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Education Department has submitted a proposal to the government for constructing 54 new classrooms, and repair of 88 classrooms in Belagavi district. It has requested the corporate sector to repair 413 classrooms under CSR.

In the last two years, as many as 500 classrooms have been constructed with funds under CSR. For repair of buildings damaged due to heavy rains, 148 schools have received Rs 2 lakh each under NDRF, says Dharwad ZP CEO Suresh Itnal.

The department evaluating the condition of the classrooms has been sending proposals before the commencement of the term. There is a shortage of funds to set up Smart Classes, toilet blocks and creating of playing grounds, said the official.

There are over 850 government schools in Dharwad district with more than 1.50 lakh students, but most classrooms and toilets are not usable and there are inadequate drinking water, playgrounds and furniture.

According to the Supreme Court order, there should be one toilet for every 20 children. But in reality, many schools have very few toilets and those that have them are badly maintained.

An amount of Rs 140 crore was sought for upgrading infrastructure from the government this academic year in Belagavi. But three months have elapsed and only 30 per cent funds have been released. The government, though, has promised to release funds in a phased manner, said a BEO.

Karnataka School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh told DH that this year, the department will construct over 7,000 new classrooms besides repairing an equal number of classrooms. The department has received proposals from every district and they would be fulfilled soon. This is for the first time that such a large number of classrooms are being constructed, he said.

To attract CSR funds, the department has redesigned the ‘Namma Shaale, Nanna Koduge’ app, which aims to address the infrastructure needs of government schools, better use of learning aids through corporate social responsibility funds.

As many as 560 classrooms and 431 toilet blocks are being constructed in Dharwad rural under MGNREGS. In all, 475 schools will get compound walls and 332 dining halls for mid-day meals are being constructed.

Under MGNREGS, there is no scope for setting up smart classes or funding for school furniture. Therefore, private companies and NGOs have been asked to meet the requirements.