Now, farmers can conduct survey of crops using app

Now, farmers can directly enter the details of the crops they have cultivated in their RTCs (record of rights, tenancy and crops) with a few clicks on the app on crop survey.

The last date for entering the details on the crop survey is August 24. The ‘Farmers Crop Survey App 2020-21’ has been developed by e-governance department of Karnataka, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Chairing a meeting on implementation of the crop survey, she said the farmers should mention survey number, hissa number of the land owned by them and upload details on agriculture crops, horticulture crops and other forest crops cultivated by them.

The DC said farmers had to take photographs of the crops cultivated on the land and fill in the details. Depending on crop details and extent of area cultivated that are documented in the pahani, government will announce support price and compensation during the natural calamities. The crop survey will benefit in documenting the details of the crops cultivated in pahani, Annies said.

If farmers are unable to conduct survey of crops on their own, then they can seek the assistance of private individuals to document the details after August 24, she added.

The details uploaded by the farmers will be verified by the officials. The farmers can visit Raitha Samparka Kendra, revenue inspectors, village accountants and assistant agriculture and horticulture officials, for any query.

Agriculture Minister B C Patil, in a video conference with Deputy Commissioner, said that the crop survey should be implemented like a ‘Utsava’. For the first time in the country, the crop survey is carried out by the farmers themselves using an app.

He appealed to the farming community to authorise the crops cultivated by them by conducting a crop survey using the app.

In the past, objections were raised when the crops that the farmer claimed to have grown was different from the one recorded on the RTC. As the farmers themselves take up the survey, the mistakes in the RTC can be avoided, Annies said.

The ‘Farmers Crop Survey App 2020-21’ can be downloaded from Play Store. A farmer should register his name and mobile number using an OTP. The farmers should select district, taluk, hobli, village and add survey number of the land and then furnish details of the crops cultivated.

