Now, get building licence from MUDA in hours

Now, getting licence from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for construction of buildings or houses is just a matter of a few hours and hassle free. The permit will be available within a day as MUDA launched ‘Namma Mane-Namme Licence’ (Our House-Our License), first of its kind initiative.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar launched the programme and inaugurated Over-the-Counter (OTC) self-service kiosk, on Thursday. One can avail construction licence and land use certificate immediately after submitting an application.

Somashekar said that ‘Namma Mane-Namme Licence’ is a model for other local bodies, including Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). "Now, people of Mysuru need not run from pillar to post to get approval for construction of their house. The licence will be issued soon after receiving the application. The system ensures transparency. One can get licence in a day, if all documents are proper,” he said.

Somashekar said that authorities concerned are planning to make MUDA middlemen-free.

MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh said that at present, people can obtain building construction licence and land use certificates with the help of the kiosk. "MUDA has plans to give other services through the kiosk. Issuing of land documents, transfer of documents and service related to tax will be made available at the kiosk," he said.

People spent 15 to 20 days to obtain construction licence, but now, permit will be issued within three hours, he said. "The applicant should fill up an application, along with required documents and submitted through the kiosk. The application will be reviewed. If the documents, map are in order, challan will be issued to pay the fee. The licence will be available within one hour after the applicant produces the receipt to the authorities concerned," he explained.

MLA L Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev and members SBM Manju were present.