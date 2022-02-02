Now, Kundapur students wear saffron shawls to college

More than 100 Hindu students attended classes in government PU college at Kundapura wearing saffron shawls in as a counter to Muslim girls wearing headscarves at the college.

Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, who is also the president of college development committee, rushed to the college and attempted to arrive at an amicable solution. The Muslim girls and their parents remained firm on their decision to wear headscarves.

Parents said their daughters were wearing hijab inside classrooms since the beginning of the academic year. Forcing them not to wear headscarves suddenly was not acceptable. The boys said they will continue to wear saffron shawls until headscarves were banned inside the classrooms.

Sources in the college said, with the minister instructing the college to adhere to the college’s uniform code, the development committee has decided not to allow students wearing shawls or headscarves inside the classrooms.

