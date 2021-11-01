Now, Mangaluru residents can pay property tax online

The citizens in the city need no longer in a queue to pay property tax under SAS as the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has launched an online system for the purpose.

With the MCC developing a web application, citizens need not wait in a queue to pay their property tax. It can be done at a click of a button, said Mangaluru Mayor Premananda Shetty.

To pay the tax online, citizens have to open the link and enter their mobile number to generate an OTP. After entering the OTP, the citizens can verify whether the land has been converted. Once it's confirmed, citizens can also update details on Daanapatra for the road widening process as well.

The citizens should also verify whether the building number, khata number, property ID, address of the property holder is in order and furnish the required details as sought.

In case if the property is given on rent, then the name of the tenant along with their details should be furnished. The details like the road in which the property is situated, and kind of property — commercial, residential and non-residential should be clearly furnished.

After furnishing the plinth area of the property along with other details sought, the tax amount for payment will be generated, which can be paid through netbanking using debit card, GooglePay, PhonePe, or through bank transfer. Those who wish to pay offline, can generate the challan and make the payment at the bank of their choice.

The Mayor said that the web application will also furnish details on the payments made during the previous years and pending tax details.

To help citizens with online payment, they can contact the helpline number – 6364464116 – or send their queries via email to mcc.propertytax@gmail.com. Citizens can also seek the help of zonal commissioners and revenue officers as well.

As the web application furnishes details on pending tax from the properties in ward-wise jurisdiction, it will help the MCC to get accurate details on the tax to be collected.

To a query on buildings/apartments that fail to get door number due to incomplete works, the MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar said that notices have been served to such buildings and double tax will be levied on them.

Property survey

The Mayor said that a tender process has been completed for conducting property survey in the city. The work order will be issued shortly. Once the survey is completed, the City Corporation will get comprehensive details on water and sewer connections. The details will also be integrated with the web application.

