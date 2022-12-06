Now, reaching tip of Kodachadri might not be an uphill task

Union ministry of road transport and highway has approved a project that will allow the adventurous people to travel to the tip of the Kodachadri hills via cable car in 20 minutes in the pilgrim centre of Kollur in Udupi district.

A cable car project worth Rs 300 crore has been approved under the Parvathmala scheme.

To reach the tip of the Kodachadri, visitors have to travel 40 km on a narrow road and trek another 2 km at an elevated location. It is a challenging experience and the Centre's decision to introduce the cable car is timely.

The detailed project report (DPR) is under preparation and the responsibility has been assigned to a Delhi-based company K and J Consultancy.

The survey team is led by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) Senior Executive Anurag Tripathi and Reena Pawar from Bengaluru.

They visited the area and created a six-lane map stretching from Sarvajna Peeta on top of the Kodachadri to Goshala in front of the Mookambika temple in Kollur.

The cable car project and its environmental impact will be discussed by departments such as tourism, forestry, revenue, and national highway.

The DPR for the project is likely to be completed in one month.

Temple managing committee former head Krishnaprasad Adyantaya told DH that the cable car would undoubtedly improve tourism development opportunities in the region and that everyone, including those with physical disabilities, would be able to visit the sacred Sarvajna Peeta.

"People will also be able to experience the undiscovered beauty at the top of the hill. About 15,000 people visit Kollur daily. During the summer, it reaches 30,000 to 40,000 people," he said.