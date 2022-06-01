NSUI activists stage protest outside Nagesh's residence

NSUI activists stage protest outside education minister B C Nagesh's Tiptur residence

Some men identified as BJP workers allegedly assaulted the protesters

DHNS
DHNS, Tiptur,
  • Jun 01 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 01:21 ist
The activists of the National Students Union of India stage a protest in front of the residence of Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh in Tiptur, Tumakuru district, on Wednesday. Credit: DH photo

The activists of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) laid a siege to the residence of Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh in Tiptur on Wednesday, staging protest against the textbook revision committee.

Addressing the protesters, NSUI state president Keerthi Ganesh alleged that the lessons about great personalities had been dropped from the school textbooks and insult has been meted out to Kuvempu and Basavanna.

He said that the textbook revision committee had been attempting to propagate the RSS policies among students and demanded scrapping of the committee.

The protesters raised slogans against the minister. The police took the protesting students into custody.

Some men identified as BJP workers allegedly assaulted the protesters and both the parties dispersed after the cops intervened.

tiptur
Tumakuru
Karnataka
B C Nagesh
NSUI

