NSUI hoists national flag in Shivamogga govenment college

A day after a saffron flag was hoisted and removed in Government First Grade College of Shivamogga, in protest against the hijab row, the activists of the National Students Union of India district unit hoisted the national flag on the college premises on Wednesday.
The National Students Union of India activists appealed to the students to drop the hijab saffron stole issue and attend classes with communal harmony. Two students were injured during the protest — that turned violent due to stone pelting — against hijab in classrooms on February 9.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Himmat Shah’s bronzes evoke his signature style
Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football
Living the plantation life
‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH
DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'
Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways
'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'
India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs