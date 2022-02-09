NSUI hoists national flag in Shivamogga govt college

NSUI hoists national flag in Shivamogga govenment college

The move comes a day after a saffron flag was hoisted on the premises of the college

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 09 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 16:05 ist
Credit: DH Photo

A day after a saffron flag was hoisted and removed in Government First Grade College of Shivamogga, in protest against the hijab row, the activists of the National Students Union of India district unit hoisted the national flag on the college premises on Wednesday.

The National Students Union of India activists appealed to the students to drop the hijab saffron stole issue and attend classes with communal harmony. Two students were injured during the protest — that turned violent due to stone pelting — against hijab in classrooms on February 9.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shivamogga
NSUI
saffron
Hijab row

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himmat Shah’s bronzes evoke his signature style

Himmat Shah’s bronzes evoke his signature style

Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football

Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football

Living the plantation life

Living the plantation life

‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH

‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH

DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'

DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

 