NSUI hoists national flag in Shivamogga govenment college

A day after a saffron flag was hoisted and removed in Government First Grade College of Shivamogga, in protest against the hijab row, the activists of the National Students Union of India district unit hoisted the national flag on the college premises on Wednesday.

The National Students Union of India activists appealed to the students to drop the hijab saffron stole issue and attend classes with communal harmony. Two students were injured during the protest — that turned violent due to stone pelting — against hijab in classrooms on February 9.

