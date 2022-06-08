Nun claims convent authorities assaulted her for exposing flaws

A nun of a Mysuru-based convent has lodged a complaint with the Ashokapuram police in the city about an assault on her for complaining about irregularities in the institution.

Sister Elsina alias K V Sudha also released a video stating that her life is under threat.

The police complaint, dated June 4, reads: “I am working in Mercy Convent for the past 25 years. On May 31, Sister Margaret and her driver assaulted me, snatched my mobile phone and admitted me to Mercy Hospital. They threatened me to make me a mental patient if I do not listen to them”.

In the video, the nun states: “My life is under threat. I discovered immoral and illegal activities, sexual harassment and murders in Mercy Convent. The authorities there threatened to assault me as I revealed these issues to outsiders. They might kill me or I may go missing. If any of these happens, please try to get me justice. I will never commit suicide. I am healthy with healthy mind”.

However, authorities of Mercy Convent denied the charges. Mother Provincial Margaret, in a communication, said, “For a few months, she is behaving aggressively. She uses abusive language towards other nuns, threatening that she would commit suicide and would blame them for the same.”.

Margaret said Sudha was sent for a counselling session at St Mary’s Hospital, Mysuru, on May 31.

“But one of her nephews lodged a missing complaint with the police. Thus, the police visited the hospital. During counselling, her father and nephew got her discharged against the doctor’s advice. The police were present at the time of her discharge,” she said.