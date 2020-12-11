NWKRTC employees continue overnight protest in Belagavi

Employees of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) staging protest in the premises of Central Bus Stand demanding that they be considered as Karnataka government employees continued their protest overnight in support of their demands on Friday night.

After day-long protest employees had been hoping that their demands could be considered by the government, but with the meeting of union leaders with Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi not yielding results in Bengaluru, employees decided to continue their protest.

Employees cooked food on the premises of Central Bus Stand and continued their protest.

Commuters traveling on long-distance buses who had come to the bus stand anticipating that bus services could commence were disappointed and had to opt for private services.

Many complained that with NWKRTC buses being off the roads private operators increased fares to encash the opportunity.