NWKRTC MD writes to government seeking Rs 66 crore grant for salary of employees

The government had promised to reimburse the cost of the free tickets issued to women passengers.

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jul 16 2023, 03:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 03:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), which has a jurisdiction of six districts in the region, has sought Rs 66 crore grant from the government to pay July month's salaries of its employees. NWKRTC Managing Director Bharat S has written a letter to Transport Minister Ramalingareddy in this regard.

The government had promised to reimburse the cost of the free tickets issued to women passengers travelling under the government's Shakti guarantee scheme when the scheme was launched in June. As per the official sources, more than 2.50 crore women travelled in the NWKRTC buses from June 11 to 30. Their free ticket cost is estimated at Rs 66 crore.

The NWKRTC has a total of 21,641 employees, including drivers, conductors and managers. The corporation needs Rs Rs 84 crore to clear their salary every month. The managing director has brought this issue to the notice of the government in his letter.

Karnataka
nwkrtc
NWKRTC bus

