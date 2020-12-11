NWKRTC staff protest affects bus services in Belagavi

NWKRTC staff protest affects bus services in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 11 2020, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 12:03 ist
NWKRTC employees staging protest in the Central Bus-Stand in Belagavi in support of their demands to be considered as state government employees. Credit: DH Photo

Employees of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) commenced a day-long protest in the Central Bus Stand premises here on Friday demanding that they be treated as state government employees and all benefits that are given to state employees, also be given to them.

City and outstation buses went off the roads. Efforts by NWKRTC officials to persuade drivers and conductors to commence services to avoid inconveniences to commuters did not yield results. Buses continued to remain parked in the makeshift bus stand and the new premises under construction in the Central Bus Stand.

Commuters in large numbers remained stranded in the bus stand waiting for outstation buses while those who had come from other towns had to use auto-rickshaw services for which fares were indiscriminately increased with city buses off the roads

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
nwkrtc
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 