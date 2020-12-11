NWKRTC staff protest affects bus services in Belagavi

Employees of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) commenced a day-long protest in the Central Bus Stand premises here on Friday demanding that they be treated as state government employees and all benefits that are given to state employees, also be given to them.

City and outstation buses went off the roads. Efforts by NWKRTC officials to persuade drivers and conductors to commence services to avoid inconveniences to commuters did not yield results. Buses continued to remain parked in the makeshift bus stand and the new premises under construction in the Central Bus Stand.

Commuters in large numbers remained stranded in the bus stand waiting for outstation buses while those who had come from other towns had to use auto-rickshaw services for which fares were indiscriminately increased with city buses off the roads