Objections invited over helipad construction

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 17 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Following the proposal to cut 150 trees for the heli-tourism project, the Forest department has decided to gather public opinion and has invited objections, in this regard.

In the place, identified by Karnataka Tourism department to build a helipad, on 4 acres of land on Kurubarahalli Survey No 4, in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, it is intended to cut down 150 trees of various species. The public is allowed to file objections by April 23. As per Karnataka Tree Conservation Act case 8 (3), if more than 50 trees are to be cut, public opinion should be invited and debated, before taking a decision.

The public grievances meeting will be held at the office of Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ashokapuram, Mysuru, on April 23 at 11 am. The public can attend the meeting in person or send their objections in writing to the Technical Assistant, Aranya Bhavan, First Floor, Sixth Cross, Ashokapuram, Mysuru - 570 008 before April 23. The objection can also be sent to e-mail dcfmdm@gmail.com, says a press note.

Heli-tourism
Mysuru
Tourism

