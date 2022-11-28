Odanadi director gets notice for bribe offer claims to withdraw rape case

The Chitradurga police have served notice on Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi Samsthe Director M L Parashuram for his statement that he was offered bribe of Rs 3 crore to stay away from sexual abuse case registered against Murugharajendra Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana.

The investigation officer DySP Lokesh has asked him to appear for the investigation with evidence to prove his claim, on Tuesday. Odanadi has confirmed receiving the notice by email.

Parashuram had revealed he was offered a bribe in a programme held in Mysuru recently. Based on it, the police have served notice on him.

Meanwhile, the First Additional District & Sessions Court passed an order extending the judicial custody of former Murugha Mutt administrative officer S K Basavaraj and teacher Basavarajendra, arrested on charges of instigating girls to register sexual abuse case against the seer, to December 12.

The Second Additional District & Sessions Court adjourned the hearing of bail petition filed by the seer in connection with the second sexual abuse case till December 1.