Odiya poet Rajendra Kishore Panda chosen for Kuvempu award

Panda has published 16 poetry collections and a novel, and has steered modern Odiya poetry to great heights

Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jun 30 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 19:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A three-member panel has selected Odiya poet Rajendra Kishore Panda for the Kuvempu Rashtriya Puraskar for 2020.

In a press note, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratishtana secretary Kadidal Prakash said the panel -- comprising Kannada poet H S Shivaprakash, member Agrahara Krishnamurthy and eminent writer of Bengali literature, Shyamal Bhattacharya -- selected Panda for the prestigious award that carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a silver medal and a citation. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the award presentation ceremony was delayed. It would be conferred on Panda in the near future, he added.

He said the Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Trust instituted this national annual literary award in 2013 in the name of Kuvempu to recognise writers of various languages, who contributed to enrich Indian literature. Writers from Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi languages have been presented with the award so far.

Furnishing details about the writer, he said Rajendra Kishore Panda is a well-know writer in Odiya language. He has published 16 poetry collections and a novel. He is a major Indian poet who steered modern Odiya poetry to great heights. He was awarded the Gangadhar National Award in 2010, and the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1985. He was awarded a D.Lit. by Sambalpur University.

