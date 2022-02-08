Offensive remark against religious memorials in Harihar

Offensive remark against religious memorials: Miscreants damage police jeep in Harihar 

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Harihar,
  • Feb 08 2022, 02:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 02:11 ist
Circle police inspector Satish Kumar, sub inspector Sunil Kumar Teli told the agitating youths that  they would book a case against the man who posted offensive remarks against memorials and asked them to leave the spot. Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension gripped Harihar town on Monday night when some miscreants reportedly damaged wind shield of police jeep during the protest by a group of youths belonging to minority community demanding the arrest of a man who posted offensive remarks against religious memorials in social media networking sites. 

They staged flash protest in front of town police station at 8:00 pm demanding the arrest of the youth for posting offensive remarks against religious memorials. Later, police took the accused to the custody. But the agitating youths continued to raise slogans against police.

Circle police inspector Satish Kumar, sub inspector Sunil Kumar Teli told the agitating youths that  they would book a case against the man who posted offensive remarks against memorials and asked them to leave the spot. But they did not obey police instructions. Leaders of Muslim community rushed to the spot and appealed to youths to return to their homes. But they did not leave the spot. So, police attempted to cane them.

In response to it, some miscreants pelted stones at police jeep and damaged windshield of the vehicle.  

DySP Basavaraj asked people not to take law into their hands and warned that police would initiate action against those who go against law. 

As a precautionary measure, police security was beefed up at Gandhi circle in the town, 

Harihar City Muncipal Council Vice-President M S Babulal, members R C Javeed, Mujamil, leaders Bhanuvalli Dadapeer, B K Mustafa, Mohammed Firoz, Asif Pailwan, Syed Sanaullah and others were present on the occasion. 

