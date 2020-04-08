Offer prayers indoors on April 9 and 10: DC

Deputy Commissioner R Girish appealed to Muslim and Christian religious heads to ensure that their respective community people observe Shab-e-barat and Good Friday in their homes. The festivals are celebrated on April 9 and 10 respectively.

In a meeting of Hindu, Muslim and Christian religious heads, he said, "Aas there is a ban on mass prayers of any religion and gatherings are prohibited, in the wake of Covid-19 scare, the people should cooperate and observe the festivals indoors."

It is mandatory for the people to follow the lockdown guidelines. The Wakf Board too has issued directions in this regard. The religious heads should create awareness among their community people, he said.

Those who have participated in the Tablighi jamaat in Nizamuddin, or connected with them in some way, should voluntarily report to the health officials for medical checkup. The isolation wards in the district hospital is hygienic with good treatment. There is no need for panic, he assured.

SP R Srinivas Gowda said, "Stern action would be taken against those misusing the social media to create panic. The people should conduct prayers indoors on April 9 and 10."

The religious heads assured of total cooperation to the district administration.