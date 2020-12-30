Officer on poll duty dies of cardiac arrest

A PWD engineer, who was on election duty at Periyapatna in Mysuru district, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Boregowda (52), an assistant executive engineer (AEE), was on Gram Panchayat election duty at Pushpa Convent counting centre at Periyapatna. He had served as GP election officer of N Shettahalli. He developed the health issue at 7.30 am and the authorities concerned rushed him to a hospital in Periyapatna, where the doctors advised shifting him to Mysuru.

Boregowda died in an ambulance on the way to Mysuru. A native of KR Pet taluk in Mandya district, he was residing at Kushalanagar of Kodagu district.