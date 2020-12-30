Officer on poll duty dies of cardiac arrest

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Dec 30 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 22:40 ist
Boregowda

A PWD engineer, who was on election duty at Periyapatna in Mysuru district, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Boregowda (52), an assistant executive engineer (AEE), was on Gram Panchayat election duty at Pushpa Convent counting centre at Periyapatna. He had served as GP election officer of N Shettahalli. He developed the health issue at 7.30 am and the authorities concerned rushed him to a hospital in Periyapatna, where the doctors advised shifting him to Mysuru.

Boregowda died in an ambulance on the way to Mysuru. A native of KR Pet taluk in Mandya district, he was residing at Kushalanagar of Kodagu district.

 

PWD engineer
dies
Mysuru
Cardiac
GP poll

