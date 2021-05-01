Officer turns ambulance driver, ferries Covid victims

Officer turns ambulance driver, ferries Covid-19 victims in Karnataka

As no other driver was available at that point of time, Christie took the wheels and made four trips between KR Hospital and a crematorium

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 01 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 04:25 ist
Birth and death division statistical officer Anil Christie drove an ambulance carrying a dead body, as the driver developed health issues, recently. Credit: DH, iStock Photo

An officer attached to Mysuru City Corporation turned an ambulance driver and transported Covid-infected dead bodies.

Birth and death division statistical officer Anil Christie drove an ambulance carrying a dead body, as the driver developed health issues, recently. Ambulance driver Ravi developed fatigue when he was on duty. As no other driver was available at that point of time, Christie took the wheels. He made four trips between KR Hospital and a crematorium.   

“I sent Ravi home as he developed health issues. There were many dead bodies at KR Hospital and the family members of the deceased were waiting outside. Therefore, I took over driving," Christie said.

During the first wave of Covid-19, Christie served as a nodal officer to perform the final rites of Covid-infected bodies. As many as 1,221 dead bodies were cremated under his leadership.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

 