Officer turns ambulance driver, ferries Covid-19 victims in Karnataka

An officer attached to Mysuru City Corporation turned an ambulance driver and transported Covid-infected dead bodies.

Birth and death division statistical officer Anil Christie drove an ambulance carrying a dead body, as the driver developed health issues, recently. Ambulance driver Ravi developed fatigue when he was on duty. As no other driver was available at that point of time, Christie took the wheels. He made four trips between KR Hospital and a crematorium.

“I sent Ravi home as he developed health issues. There were many dead bodies at KR Hospital and the family members of the deceased were waiting outside. Therefore, I took over driving," Christie said.

During the first wave of Covid-19, Christie served as a nodal officer to perform the final rites of Covid-infected bodies. As many as 1,221 dead bodies were cremated under his leadership.