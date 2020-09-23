Officials appointed for Dasara sub-committees

Deputy Commissioner, also Special Officer for Mysuru Dasara, has appointed Deputy Special Officers, working president and secretaries for six Dasara Sub-committees, constituted to make arrangements for the celebration.

Dasara will commence on October 17 and will conclude on October 27. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the state government has decided for a simple Dasara. It will be inaugurated by Covid warriors.

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat has nominated officers for six sub-committees. Additional Deputy Commissioner B S Manjunathaswamy is deputy special officer for ‘Welcome and Invite’ Sub-committee, Additional Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) N M Shashi Kumar is working president and MCC Zone 8 Assistant Commissioner Kuberappa is secretary of the committee.

For Illumination sub-committee, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Managing Director Manohar Bevinamarada is deputy special officer and Cesc Superintendent Engineer Munigopala Raju and Executive Engineer B K Yogesh are working president and secretary.

For Procession sub-committee, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta is deputy special officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda is working president and Assistant Commissioner of Police M N Shashidar is secretary.

For Cultural Dasara, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer D Bharati is deputy special officer, Rangayana Joint Director Mallikarjunaswamy is working president and Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Chennappa and Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya are secretaries. MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde is deputy special officer for ‘Clean and Arrangement’ sub-committee. MCC Health officers Dr Jayanth and Dr D G Nagaraju are working president and secretary, respectively.

For Tableaux sub-committee, ZP Chief Planning Officer Pandey is deputy special officer, Joint Director for Industries and Commerce D K Lingaraju is working president and in-charge Deputy Director, Khadi and Village Industries Department, L Meghala is secretary.