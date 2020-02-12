Officials moot model ‘Panchayat Public School' in Mandya

If all goes well, ‘Panchayat Public School’ at every gram panchayat level, mooted by the Education department officials, may give a tough competition to private educational establishments in the district. An action plan has been submitted and approval is awaited from the government.

According to the plan, the government schools situated within three to five kms, under each GP, would be merged to establish a ‘Panchayat Public School’. The plan, prepared by the Block Education Officer (Mandya North) and Resource Coordinator, was approved in a Zilla Panchayat meeting. The report has been submitted to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

The objective is to revive government schools, which are facing the threat of closure due to lack of students, shortage of teachers, lack of school building, basic facilities and resources. If the government approves the plan, six government schools under Shivalli Gram Panchayat would be merged and brought under one roof, starting the ‘Panchayat Public School’, on an experimental basis.

Resource Coordinator Nagaraju said that the effort to merge the schools, with a strength of fewer than 10 students, has already started. "Panchayat Public School would be a boon at this juncture. The government can provide standard education without spending even a rupee more. Transport facility can also be provided to the students from one to five km distance," he explained.

Saving money

Nagaraju said, "There are 354 students in six schools in Shivalli Grama Panchayat. It comprises 26 teachers, 10 mid-day meal workers, 33 classrooms, six kitchens and 24 toilets."

"The government spends Rs 1.75 crore as salary for teachers, cooking expenses and others. If the public school is started, it would save the government Rs 41 lakh as 18 teachers, five cooks, 19 classrooms, two kitchens, and 18 toilets, would suffice, which will cost approximately Rs 1.34 crore," he said.

The remaining money can be utilised for bearing transport expenses, smart classes, digital library, science-computer labs, sports equipment, park, CCTV cameras, UPS, auditorium and other purposes, says the report. If the model is adapted for the whole district, comprising 232-gram panchayats, it would save around Rs 126 crore, it is estimated.

If the government approves the project, Minister S Suresh Kumar’s vision of parents standing in queues to get permission in government schools would turn into a reality. If it is successful, it can be implemented across the state in phases, Nagaraju said.