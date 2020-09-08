Officials raid illegal crushing units at Bebi Betta

Officials raid illegal crushing units at Bebi Betta, seize equipment

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Pandavapura,
  • Sep 08 2020, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 16:06 ist
Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials, along with the police security raided the crushing units and seized equipment such as excavators, breakers, tractors and others. Credit: DH File Photo

The officials of Mines and Geology Department conducted a raid on the crushing units in Bebi Betta and busted illegal quarrying activities in the Mandya district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials, along with the police security raided the crushing units and seized equipment such as excavators, breakers, tractors and others.

As soon as the officials entered the premises, the persons involved in illegal quarrying activities fled from the spot. The seized equipment was handed over to the police and cases have been filed against the owners of the units.

As per the decision taken by the district task force, and directions of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, the officials of Mines and Geology Department had recently dug a trench across the Betta to check the illegal activities. But, the unit owners had closed the trenches and used explosives to blast the rocks.

Lokayukta police had visited Bebi Betta on Friday and Saturday and conducted a probe. Following this, the officials conducted a raid and action was taken.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka

What's Brewing

How bitcoin met the real world in Africa

How bitcoin met the real world in Africa

Prof Govind Swarup, Indian radio astronomer passes away

Prof Govind Swarup, Indian radio astronomer passes away

Building a career during Covid-19

Building a career during Covid-19

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

GDP data alarming, says former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan

GDP data alarming, says former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

 