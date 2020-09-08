Officials raid illegal crushing units at Bebi Betta, seize equipment

The officials of Mines and Geology Department conducted a raid on the crushing units in Bebi Betta and busted illegal quarrying activities in the Mandya district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials, along with the police security raided the crushing units and seized equipment such as excavators, breakers, tractors and others.

As soon as the officials entered the premises, the persons involved in illegal quarrying activities fled from the spot. The seized equipment was handed over to the police and cases have been filed against the owners of the units.

As per the decision taken by the district task force, and directions of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, the officials of Mines and Geology Department had recently dug a trench across the Betta to check the illegal activities. But, the unit owners had closed the trenches and used explosives to blast the rocks.

Lokayukta police had visited Bebi Betta on Friday and Saturday and conducted a probe. Following this, the officials conducted a raid and action was taken.