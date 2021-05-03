Once lauded for Covid management, Ch’nagar fails miserably during second wave

Ch’nagar fails miserably during second wave

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Chamarajanagar,
  May 03 2021
  • updated: May 03 2021, 22:03 ist
Family members of the deceased wait in front of the Covid Hospital in Chamarajanagar on Monday.

Chamarajanagar, the district which earned laurels from Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan for Covid management during the first wave, has again attracted the attention of the country as 24 Covid patients died, allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

A pall of gloom descended at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar, with the kin of the deceased grieving. There was a flash protest, by the people, condemning the negligence of the hospital authorities, seeking compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi and Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas rushed to the hospital and held discussions with the authorities on Monday morning. MLA C Puttarangashetty was also present.

According to the officials, the crisis hit during the wee hours of Monday, when the hospital ran out of oxygen. “They were supposed to get oxygen from Mysuru by 9 pm on Sunday. But, as the oxygen could not be transported on time, due to various reasons, a few patients died,” officials said.

The hospital was able to manage the oxygen supply till 8.30 pm. Later, they managed the situation with the available oxygen cylinders at 12 midnight, after which the oxygen dried up. However, Kodagu MP Pratap Simha interacted with Chamarajanagar Mysuru authorities and sent 50 cylinders, which reached by 2.30 pm. The situation returned to normalcy after 3 pm, it is said.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi explained that there is a need for 300 cylinders every day. “The hospital was depending on Mysuru for its oxygen supply. As the supply could not be done on time, there was a shortage. The district Covid hospital reported 23 deaths in 24 hours from Sunday morning. All deaths are not due to oxygen shortage. There will be a clarity after the death audit,” he said.

Meanwhile, AICC former president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, offering condolences to the family members of the deceased, saying: “Died or killed? My heartfelt condolences to their families. How much more suffering before the ‘System’ wakes up?”

Many Congress leaders took to the social media, criticising the district administration and the state government. There is also a demand for the resignation of Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad.

