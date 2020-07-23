One-day-old elephant calf rescued

An elephant calf that had fallen into a trench was rescued and reunited with its mother by Forest department personnel. The calf was only a day old.

A cow elephant had given birth to the calf in the plantation belonging to one Titira Vasu in Taila village, near Kutta. But, the calf got stuck in a trench. Unable to take the calf out of the trench, the mother elephant went away with the herd to the forest.

Forest department personnel from Srimangala rescued the calf by pulling it out of the trench. The forest department team tracked the mother elephant which, along with the herd, was in Brahmagiri wildlife zone, three km away from the plantation. They reunited the calf with the mother.

Before the reunion, the elephant calf was subjected to medical examination. Srimangala Range Forest Officer Veerendra said that the calf was healthy.