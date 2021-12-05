One dead, 2 injured in mishap in Karnataka

A serial accident involving a car, a mini pick-up vehicle carrying fish and a bike has claimed the life of one person while seriously injuring two others near Saibrakatte in Udupi district on Sunday, police sources said.

The fish vehicle driver, Suresh Marakala (40), is deceased.

Another person who was in the vehicle and the bike rider suffered serious injuries.

They have been admitted to the Manipal Hospital. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

